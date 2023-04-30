Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 11,630 crore in the Indian equity markets in April on the reasonable valuation of stocks and appreciation in the rupee.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs Invest Rs 11,630 Crore In Equities In April On Reasonable Valuation, Rupee Appreciation - April 30, 2023
- FPIs invest Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April on reasonable valuation, rupee appreciation - April 30, 2023
- FPIs invest Rs 11,630 cr in equities in Apr on reasonable valuation, rupee appreciation - April 30, 2023