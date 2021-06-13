Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have made a total net investment of Rs 15,520 crore in Indian equities so far in June. FPIs have made a comeback after pulling out investments for two consecutive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FPIs invest Rs 15,520 cr in Indian equities in June - June 13, 2021
- Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed weekly results amid key economic data - June 12, 2021
- European Equities: Economic Data and Updates from the G7 Summit in Focus - June 12, 2021