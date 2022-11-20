However, going forward, buying by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) is unlikely to turn very aggressive as high valuations in India are a headwind, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest Rs 30,385 cr in Indian equities in Nov so far - November 20, 2022
- FPIs invest Rs 30,385 crore in Indian equities in November so far - November 20, 2022
- JOHCM UK EQUITY INCOME FUND: Outlook for UK equities is still positive - November 19, 2022