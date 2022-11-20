According to data with the depositories, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 30,385 crore in equities during November 1-18. This came following a net outflow of just Rs 8 crore last month and Rs 7,624 crore …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest Rs 30,385 Cr in Indian equities in Nov - November 20, 2022
- FPIs invest Rs 30,385 cr in Indian equities in Nov so far - November 20, 2022
- FPIs invest Rs 30,385 crore in Indian equities in November so far - November 20, 2022