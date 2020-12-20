FPIs invest Rs 54,980 crore in Indian equities in Dec so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in Rs 54,980 crore in Indian markets in December so far amidst availability of excess liquidity in global markets and expectation of fresh stimulus package by …
