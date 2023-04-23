FPIs infused a net sum of Rs 7,936 crore in equities in March mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest Rs 8,643 crore in equities in April on reasonable valuation of stocks - April 23, 2023
- FPIs invest Rs 8,643 cr in equities in Apr on reasonable valuation of stocks - April 23, 2023
- Foreign Investors Invest Rs 8,643 Crore In Equities In April On Reasonable Valuation Of Stocks - April 23, 2023