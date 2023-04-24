FPIs started the current financial year on a positive note and invested Rs 8,643 crore in Indian equities from April 3, data with the depositories showed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest Rs 8,643 crore in equities in April so far on reasonable valuation of stocks - April 24, 2023
- Reliance, ICICI Bank lift equities as Sensex jumps 163 pts at open, Nifty at 17,668 levels - April 24, 2023
- ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA) - April 23, 2023