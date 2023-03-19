Foreign investors have put in Rs 11,500 crore in the Indian equities so far this month, mainly driven by bulk investment from the US-based GQG Partners in the Adani Group companies. Going ahead, FPIs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invests Rs 11,500 cr in Indian equities in Mar - March 19, 2023
- FPIs Invests Rs 11,500 Crore In Indian Equities In March - March 19, 2023
- Foreign investors pump in Rs 11,500 crore in equities so far this month - March 19, 2023