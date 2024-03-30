Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers in March, with equity purchases worth Rs 35,098 crore, showing improvement from previous months. Strong buying trends were seen in various sectors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs lap up Indian equities worth Rs 35,000 crore in March - March 30, 2024
- FPIs make remarkable comeback; infuse ₹2 lakh crore in equities in FY24 - March 30, 2024
- The week that was: Cocoa price squeeze as UK equities’ struggles continue - March 30, 2024