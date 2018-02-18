According to the depositories data, FPIs withdrew a net amount of USD 1 billion (Rs 6,844 crore) from equities during February 1-16. Foreign investors have pulled out so far this month a staggering USD 1 billion or Rs 6,850 crore from the Indian stock …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs’ net outflow from equities hits USD 1 bn so far in February - February 18, 2018
- FPIs’ net outflow from equities hits USD 1 bn so far in Feb - February 18, 2018
- N151.5bn Trapped In 46 Dormant Equities In 201 - February 17, 2018