The trend started in April when FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 8,671 crore though domestic institutional investors showed keenness on remaining buyers. On Friday, FIIs were net sellers of Indian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs net sellers of Indian equities at Rs 22,046 crore in May so far - May 25, 2024
- You Searched For “goldman sachs india equities” and got 20 results - May 24, 2024
- Equities cross 76,000 on economic optimism - May 24, 2024