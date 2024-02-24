FPIs have sold ₹424 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹18,633 crore as of February 23, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Should you invest in small-caps now and can long-term SIPs in equities be started any time? - February 24, 2024
- FPIs offload ₹424 crore in Indian equities as outflows sharply decline in February: Here’s why - February 24, 2024
- Munich Re Net Zero Aligned Global Developed Equities Index NTR (DE000SL0HX99.SG) - February 23, 2024