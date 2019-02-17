Foreign investors have put in over Rs 5,300 crore into the Indian equity market in the first half of this month, primarily on account of a positive view on the Interim Budget 2019-20. The infusion int…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pour Rs 5,300 cr into equities in February so far - February 17, 2019
- FPIs pour Rs 5,300 cr into equities in Feb so far - February 17, 2019
- FPIs turn net buyers in February, pour Rs 5,300 crore into equities so far - February 17, 2019