FPIs pour Rs 5,300 crore into equities in February so far

According to the latest data available with depositories, a net sum of Rs 5,322 crore has been pumped into equities during February 1-15. However, FPIs pulled out a net amount of Rs 248 crore from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pour Rs 5,300 cr into equities in February so far - February 17, 2019
- FPIs pour Rs 5,300 cr into equities in Feb so far - February 17, 2019
- FPIs turn net buyers in February, pour Rs 5,300 crore into equities so far - February 17, 2019