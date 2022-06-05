FPIs pull out nearly Rs 40,000-cr from equities in May

Continuing its heavy selling spree for the eighth consecutive month, foreign investors pulled out nearly Rs 40,000 crore from the Indian equity market in May on fears of an aggressive rate hike by US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs Pull Out Nearly Rs 40,000 Crore From Equities In May - June 5, 2022
- FPIs outflow continues for eighth consecutive month; pull out nearly Rs 40,000-crore from equities in May - June 5, 2022
- EPOL: Polish Equities Could Perform Well From Present Prices, But Outcomes Are Unpredictable - June 5, 2022