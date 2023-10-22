According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 12,146 crore this month (till October 20).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 crore from equities October so far; invested Rs 5,700 crore in debt - October 22, 2023
- Time Equities expands Chicago footprint with acquisition of Burbank Plaza - October 21, 2023
- Market investors ditch equities - October 21, 2023