Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to be net sellers for six months to March 2022, pulling out an enormous net amount of Rs 1.48 lakh crore from equities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs withdraw Rs 12,300 cr from equities in Apr on US Fed rate hike fears - April 24, 2022
- FPIs pull out Rs 12,300 cr from equities in April as US Fed rate hike fears loom - April 24, 2022
- FPIs withdraw Rs 12,300 cr from equities in April - April 24, 2022