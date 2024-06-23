FPIs show optimism in Indian equities with net investments of ₹12,170 crore, driven by Modi 3.0 government’s policy continuity.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pump ₹12,170 crore into Indian equities in June, reverse two-month selling trend - June 23, 2024
- Foreign Inflows Into Local Equities Resume, But Sell Bonds Again - June 22, 2024
- FPIs turn net buyers of Indian equities at Rs 12,170 crore in June so far after two months of selling - June 22, 2024