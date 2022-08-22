FPI flows are to remain volatile. However, with the fading concerns of rising inflation, tightening of monetary policy and performance of first quarter earnings, inflows are likely to improve in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pump in Rs 44,500 crore into equities so far in Aug - August 21, 2022
- Foreign buying of Malaysian equities rose 36% to RM615.5m last week, says MIDF - August 21, 2022
- Offshore funds accelerate buying of Malaysian equities to RM615.5mil net - August 21, 2022