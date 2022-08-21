This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pump in Rs 44,500 crore into Indian equities in three weeks of August - August 21, 2022
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages - August 21, 2022
- FPIs pump in Rs 44,500 cr into Indian equities in three weeks of August - August 21, 2022