The net inflow was in stark contrast to the net outflow of Rs 14,794 crore (USD 1.77 billion) witnessed in the preceding week from June 3-7, data with the depositories showed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pumps Rs 11,730 crore into Indian equities last week on positive market cues - June 16, 2024
- Market Insight from Bank of America’s Head of U.S. Equities - June 15, 2024
- Equities Close to Being Fully Valued: John Stoltzfus - June 14, 2024