FPIs have sold ₹12,146 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹6,55 crore as of October 20, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nigerian Equities Market Faces Bearish Trend Amidst Pockets of Gains - October 21, 2023
- FPIs remain net sellers in Indian equities, offload ₹12,146 crore on record-high US bond yields; What lies ahead? - October 21, 2023
- EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities eye weekly losses; investors parse Brazil, Mexico data - October 20, 2023