Additionally, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to be bullish on the debt markets as they put in over Rs 22,419 crore during the month under review, data with the depositories showed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs reverse trend; infuse Rs 1,500 crore into Indian equities in February - March 3, 2024
- Equities At All-Time Highs; Inflation Retreating But The Macroeconomic Backdrop Is Faltering - March 2, 2024
- FPIs turn net buyers in February, infuse ₹1,539 crore in Indian equities; Will buying continue? - March 2, 2024