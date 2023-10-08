FPIs have pulled out ₹8,000 crore from Indian equities in Oct, after selling ₹14,767 crore in Sep. Despite this, India remains top of emerging economies in attracting FPI this year. Factors impacting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs sell-off continues; take out ₹8,000 cr from equities in October - October 8, 2023
- FPIs sell-off continues; take out Rs 8,000cr from equities in October - October 8, 2023
- FPIs sell-off continues; take out Rs 8,000 car from equities in October - October 8, 2023