After withdrawing over Rs 7,600 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed down the pace of equity selling in India in October so far, as they pulled out Rs 1,586 crore from capital markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FPIs selloff at slow pace; pull out Rs 1,586 crore from equities in Oct - October 30, 2022
- Foreign portfolio investors selloff at slow pace; pull out Rs 1,586 cr from equities in October – what should investors know - October 30, 2022
- FPIs selloff at slow pace; pull out Rs 1,586 crore from equities in October - October 30, 2022
Discussion about this post