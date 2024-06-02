Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 25,586 crore from Indian equities in May due to uncertainty surrounding the outcome of general election and outperformance of Chinese markets. This was way …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs take out Rs 25,586 cr from equities in May on poll jitters, attractive valuations in China – OrissaPOST - June 2, 2024
- FPIs take out ₹25,586 crore from equities in May on poll jitters, attractive valuations in China - June 2, 2024
- FPI reduces stake from equities in May on poll jitters, attractive valuations in China - June 2, 2024