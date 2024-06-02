Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) recorded a net investment of Rs 35,098 crore, followed by Rs 1,539 crore in February. However, in January, they withdrew Rs 25,743 crore, according to data from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs take out Rs 25,586 cr from equities in May on poll jitters, attractivevaluations in China - June 2, 2024
- FPIs take out over Rs 25,586 cr from equities in May on poll jitters - June 2, 2024
- Cautious approach. FPIs sell ₹25,586 crore in Indian equities ahead of June 4 election results - June 1, 2024