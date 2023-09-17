Before the outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months from March to August and brought in Rs 1.74 lakh crore during the period.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs take out Rs 4,800 crore from equities in first fortnight of Sep; sell-off may continue for now - September 17, 2023
- FPIs take out Rs 4,800 crore from equities in first fortnight of Sept; sell-off may continue for now - September 17, 2023
- FPIs take out Rs 4,800 crore from equities in first fortnight of September; sell-off may continue for now - September 17, 2023