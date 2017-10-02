FPIs take Rs 11,000 cr off equities in September

New Delhi, Oct 2 () Foreign investors are turning their back on Indian shares as they pulled out over Rs 11,000 crore from stocks in September due to geo-political concerns, slowdown in corporate earnings and higher valuations. The net outflow by foreign …
