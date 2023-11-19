After sustained selling in the last two and a half months, FPIs bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,433 crore thus far in November, mainly due to the decline in US treasury bond yields and crude oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs turn buyers; invest Rs 1,433 cr in equities in Nov so far - November 19, 2023
- FPIs turn buyers; invest ₹1,433 cr in equities in Nov so far - November 19, 2023
- FPIs turn buyers; invest Rs 1,433 crore in equities till mid-November - November 19, 2023