Foreign investors have put in over Rs 5,300 crore into the Indian equity market in the first half of this month, primarily on account of positive view on the Interim Budget 2019-20. The infusion into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs pour Rs 5,300 cr into equities in February so far - February 17, 2019
- FPIs pour Rs 5,300 cr into equities in Feb so far - February 17, 2019
- FPIs turn net buyers in February, pour Rs 5,300 crore into equities so far - February 17, 2019