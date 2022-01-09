After three months of selling spree, foreign investors have turned net buyers in the first week of January by infusing Rs 3,202 crore in Indian equities, as correction in markets provided them good …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs turn net buyers of equities in Jan so far; invest Rs 3,202 crore - January 9, 2022
- Foreign investors turn net buyers in Jan so far; invest Rs 3,202 cr in equities - January 9, 2022
- FPIs turn net buyers of equities in January so far; invest Rs 3,202 cr - January 9, 2022