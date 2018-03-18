FPIs turn positive on Indian equities; pump in Rs 6,400-cr in Mar

NEW DELHI, Mar 18: After pulling out massive funds from Indian equities last month, overseas investors have pumped in nearly Rs 6,400 crore in the segment in March so far on expectations of rebound in corporate earnings and easing of global oil prices.
