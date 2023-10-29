The data revealed that the FPIs sold shares worth Rs 20,356 crore this month, as of October 27. This outflow is further expected to broaden by the end of the month.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs Withdraw Over Rs 20,300 Crore From Indian Equities In October So Far, Infuse Rs 6,080 Crore In Debt - October 29, 2023
- FPIs withdraw Rs 20,300 crore from equities in Oct; invests Rs 6,080 crore in debt - October 29, 2023
- FPIs Withdraw ₹20,300 Cr From Equities In October; Invests ₹6,080 Cr In Debt - October 29, 2023