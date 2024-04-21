Foreign investors dumped domestic equities worth over Rs 5,200 crore in April so far on concerns over tweaks in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius, which would now impose higher scrutiny on investments …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs withdraw over Rs 5,200 crore in April so far from domestic equities - April 21, 2024
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500 falls as major U.S. equities indexes trade mostly lower - April 21, 2024
- Iran blasts rattle global markets - April 21, 2024