After six months of selling spree, FPIs turned net investors in the first week of April and invested Rs 7,707 crore in equities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 12,300 cr from equities in April so far amid US Fed rate hike fears - April 24, 2022
- FPIs withdraw Rs 12,300 crore from equities in April on US Fed rate hike fears - April 24, 2022
- FPIs withdraw Rs 12,300 cr from equities in April on US Fed rate hike fears - April 24, 2022