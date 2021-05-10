Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 5,936 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of May amid worries over the intense second wave of coronavirus infection and its fallout on the economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FPIs withdraw Rs 5,936 cr from equities in May; COVID second wave, impact on economy trigger concerns
Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 5,936 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of May amid worries over the intense second wave of coronavirus infection and its fallout on the economy.