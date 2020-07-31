Friday’s Stock Market Close: US Equities Finish Higher As Dow Stages Rebound, Apple Boosts Nasdaq

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday as tech boosted Nasdaq, although lack of agreement on a new stimulus package in Washington weighed on sentiment, in a wild day of trading. The …
