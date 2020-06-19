U.S. stocks gained on Friday as investors cheered China’s commitment to buy U.S. farm equipment, although fears over a new wave of covid-19 cases are growing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Friday’s Stock Market Open: US Equities Rise Despite Worries Over Covid-19 Resurgence, Oil Above $40 - June 19, 2020
- Global Equities Rise On Signs of Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions - June 19, 2020
- Coronavirus fallout: EPFO halves investments in bonds, equities as COVID-19 lockdown hurts inflows - June 19, 2020