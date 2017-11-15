From US to Global Equities, High Yield to Yen Crosses; Markets are Struggling

One of the last holds outs in speculative complacency-as-conviction has made troubling moves towards reversal. The S&P 500 has put pressure on a distinct head-and-shoulders pattern, and the implications for the broader markets can prove frightful for some …
