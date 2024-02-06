Jason Goepfert made the astute observation that “The S&P 500 closed within 0.35% of an all-time high, yet fewer than 20% of NYSE issues rallied today. That’s never happened since at least 1962.” In other words, the market’s continued strength is unlikely as only a handful of very strong stocks currently buoy the market.
