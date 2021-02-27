FTSE 100 falls as bond rout hits global equities

The export-heavy FTSE 100 fell 1% on Friday as a broader sell-off in bonds spread to global equities, while British Airways owner IAG rose 2.6% even as it posted a loss of more than $5 billion.
