Continuous foreign fund inflows along with positive industrial production macro-data slightly lifted the Indian equity benchmark indices on Friday after a range-bound trade session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fund inflows, positive macro-data lift equities; pharma stocks shine - November 16, 2020
- European Equities Post a Second Week of Gains Amid Vaccine Hopes - November 16, 2020
- Vaccine hopes help push Asian equities higher - November 15, 2020