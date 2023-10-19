More than 50% of global fund managers expect equities to surge this quarter, according to a Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) (BofA) survey.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fund managers bet on year-end equities rally: Bank of America survey - October 18, 2023
- Bursa Malaysia opens lower, tracking us equities downfall - October 18, 2023
- Global markets today: Equities in US, Europe slip; oil prices rally on uncertainty over Middle East war - October 18, 2023