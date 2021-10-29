Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Heavy foreign fund outflows as well as selling pressure continued to subdue India’s two key domestic indices during Friday’s mid-afternoon trade session. On Thursday, FIIs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fund outflows dent equities; banking stocks down (Ld) - October 29, 2021
- BNP Paribas plans €900m buyback as equities surge buoys results - October 29, 2021
- Fund outflows dent equities; banking stocks down - October 29, 2021