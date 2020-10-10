The data released by the Reserve Bank on India’s Monetary Policy Report for October 2020 showed a 28 per cent increase in the fund raising through public and rights of issue of equities to Rs 76,830 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fund raising via public and rights of issue of equities jumps 28% in Apr-Sep - October 10, 2020
- BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of Asian equities - October 10, 2020
- Equities at One-Month High - October 10, 2020