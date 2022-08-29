Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 615.14 apiece on BSE and Rs 614.79 on NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 36.20 crore.
