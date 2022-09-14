Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC on Wednesday said it intends to be placed in voluntary liquidation, with proceeds from winding up to be returned to its shareholders. Fundsmith invests in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fundsmith Emerging Equities shares up 10% as heads for liquidation - September 14, 2022
- Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) - September 14, 2022
- Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust heads for liquidation - September 14, 2022