Kotak said the company’s decision to integrate all the 9 interconnected pipelines came as a surprise and that in combining the 9 networks, the lower volume divisor advantage gets offset by no additive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Extend Losing Streak on Worries Over US Rate Hikes - February 27, 2023
- GAIL gets an upgrade from Kotak Institutional Equities. What should investors do? - February 27, 2023
- Indian Equities Extend Losing Streak on Heightened Worries Over Aggressive Rate Hikes in US - February 27, 2023