Indian benchmarks settled in the green on Monday, led by IT and financial stocks. Strong quarterly results from major financial companies and upbeat global cues snapped both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gains in IT, Financial Stocks Lift Indian Equities - January 23, 2023
- 3 things every retirement investor needs to know now, according to the former head of global equities at Deutsche Bank - January 23, 2023
- Strong IT, Financial Stocks Help Indian Equities to End Higher - January 23, 2023